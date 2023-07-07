My Art Museum shows extensive collection of Germany's Museum Ludwig

"Woman with an Artichoke" by Pablo Picasso (2023 - Succession Pablo Picasso - SACK Korea)

My Art Museum in Seoul is showcasing pieces from the Museum Ludwig in Germany in celebration of the 140th anniversary of Korea’s bilateral relations with Germany. The exhibition “Picasso and the 20th Century Masters” will run through Aug. 27. Located in Cologne, Museum Ludwig houses a collection of modern art including pop art, abstract and surrealism. The cornerstone of collection was laid in 1976 with a donation of 250 pieces to the city of Cologne by the collectors Peter and Irene Ludwig. The collection includes works by Any Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Picasso.

Visitors take a look at the exhibition “Picasso and the 20th Century Masters” on June 3 at My Art Museum in Seoul. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

According to Museum Ludwig, Peter and Irene Ludwig are closely associated with Picasso’s works. In 1950, Peter Ludwig submitted his dissertation on the artist. Fascinated by the work “Woman with an Artichoke” by Picasso, the couple focused their passion of collecting on masterpieces and genres studied by the art master. In 1994, the Ludwigs donated 90 works by Picasso to Museum Ludwig followed by 774 more works in 2001. The museum has become home to the third-largest Picasso collection in the world.

"Portrait of My Sister" by Marc Chagall (Marc Chagall / ADAGP, Paris - SACK, Seoul)