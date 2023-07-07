MMCA gives people chance to let loose at museum

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea wants people to let their hair down this Saturday at the museum, as part of a workshop held alongside the running exhibition “Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s-1970s.”

Aiming to challenge social norms, participants of the workshop can clap, laugh out loud, lie down on the floor and more, the museum said.

Over the past two weeks, the museum has aggregated ideas of how the audience can break stereotypes and norms at a museum and selected some concepts which will be disclosed on the day of the workshop.

The workshop will be held at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at the spaces dedicated to the exhibition. Each session of the workshop will allow up to 100 people. Interested participants can register online or in person.