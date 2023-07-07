 Back To Top
Life&Style

MMCA gives people chance to let loose at museum

By Park Yuna
Published : Jul 7, 2023 - 17:30       Updated : Jul 7, 2023 - 17:30
A poster of a workshop organized alongside the exhibition “Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s-1970s
A poster of a workshop organized alongside the exhibition "Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s-1970s" (MMCA)

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea wants people to let their hair down this Saturday at the museum, as part of a workshop held alongside the running exhibition “Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s-1970s.”

Aiming to challenge social norms, participants of the workshop can clap, laugh out loud, lie down on the floor and more, the museum said.

Over the past two weeks, the museum has aggregated ideas of how the audience can break stereotypes and norms at a museum and selected some concepts which will be disclosed on the day of the workshop.

The workshop will be held at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at the spaces dedicated to the exhibition. Each session of the workshop will allow up to 100 people. Interested participants can register online or in person.

An installation view of “Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s-1970s at MMCA (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)
An installation view of "Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s-1970s at MMCA (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

The exhibition “Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s-1970s” brings together avant-garde artists from the 1960s to the 1970s and their practices during a time of remarkable modernization and industrialization in South Korea.

Experimental artists, or avant-garde artists, at the time defied social norms in pursuit of their own art and were considered rebellious. It was also when the country was undergoing rapid industrialization under an authoritarian regime while the world was in the midst of the Vietnam War and a rising feminist movement.

The exhibition runs through July 16 and will travel to the Guggenheim Museum in New York in September.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
