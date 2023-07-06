[Graphic News] Most livable city is Vienna; Seoul ranks 4th among Asian cities

Vienna has been ranked the world’s most liveable city for the second year in a row, while Seoul and Busan respectively claimed the fourth and sixth spots among Asian cities.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, Vienna achieved a score of 98.4 out of 100 on the annual Global Livability Ranking, followed closely by Copenhagen in Denmark and Melbourne with scores of 98 and 97.8, respectively.

Seoul and Busan fell slightly short of the 90-point threshold, placing them lower than London but higher than New York in the ranking. The specific positions of Seoul and Busan within the ranking remain undisclosed.

The evaluation of the EIU’s global livability index is based on five key categories: Stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. (Yonhap)