[From the scene] Posco to beef up EV materials production

GWANGYANG, South Jeolla Province -- Safety guiding fences were set up at Posco’s electrical steel sheet plant in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, on Friday. The plant, which is in the final stages of phase one construction before its scheduled start for partial operations in October, signifies the South Korean steel giant’s will to bolster its eco-friendly vehicle materials business.

“We are in the final stages of constructing the electrical steel sheet plant. Basically, all equipment has been installed. Some parts need to be assembled. We will begin a test operation next week,” said Ahn Hyung-tae, team leader at Posco's investment planning and engineering office.

“From supplying materials to manufacturing products, every level of the work process is fully automated. The operation will be monitored in real time and in case of any abnormality, the system will alert the person in charge,” Ahn added.

Posco began building the electrical steel sheet plant at Gwangyang Steelworks, the biggest single steel-making site in the world covering about 21 million square meters in the country’s southern city last April. The steelmaker decided to invest 1 trillion won ($770 million) in the new plant to take the lead in the global non-oriented electrical steel sheet market.

Once the initial phase of the construction is completed in October, the Gwangyang electrical steel sheet plant will have an annual production capacity of 150,000 metric tons. The Gwangyang plant, which covers about 240,000 square meters in total, will have an annual production capacity of 300,000 tons once phase two construction is completed by October next year.

The plant is designed to produce Posco’s patented product -- Hyper Non-oriented electrical steel sheets, called “Hyper NO.” Posco has already been producing Hyper NO at Pohang Steelworks with an annual production capacity of 100,000 tons.