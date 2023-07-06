 Back To Top
Entertainment

EXO to open pop-up store in Seoul to promote upcoming album

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 6, 2023 - 13:27       Updated : Jul 6, 2023 - 13:27
A poster promoting EXO's pop-up store (SM Entertainment)
A poster promoting EXO's pop-up store (SM Entertainment)

EXO is opening a pop-up store in time for the release of its seventh LP, “EXIST.”

According to SM Entertainment on Thursday, EXO’s pop-up store “EXOcial Club -- Cream Soda” will be open from July 11 to Aug. 6 at the D Museum and Understand Avenue in Seoul.

The concept of this pop-up store is “Cream Soda,” which is also the name of the title track of EXO’s upcoming LP.

There will be a photo zone similar to the “Cream Soda” music video set, an arcade game zone, a photo booth, an exhibition and a merchandise zone.

In the merchandise zone, several goods will be available, including the "EXO Cream Soda" drink, albums and merch that can help fans enjoy EXO’s comeback to the fullest.

EXO’s seventh full-length album, “EXIST,” drops on July 10.

This full-unit comeback comes about four years after the group's sixth album, “Obsession,” in 2019.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
