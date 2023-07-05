 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
National

Most kimchi from China contains aspartame

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Jul 5, 2023 - 17:41       Updated : Jul 5, 2023 - 17:45
(123rf)
(123rf)

Of the 1,737 batches of kimchi imports from China to South Korea made last month, 88 percent, or 1,525, contained aspartame, a common artificial sweetener that is likely to be declared by the World Health Organization as a possible carcinogen.

The declaration would put aspartame on the third-highest of the WHO's four categories for cancer causes, behind carcinogenic and probably carcinogenic and means there is limited evidence it causes cancer. Aloe vera, mobile phones and carpentry are also in this category.

Traditional pickled vegetables such as kimchi are also in this category, but the use of aspartame and its classification as a possible additional risk -- albeit at much higher amounts than are present in kimchi -- is still likely to unnerve consumers.

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, some 22,632 metric tons of Chinese-made kimchi worth nearly $12.63 million were imported into South Korea last month.

Local kimchi producers such as Daesang Jongga, CJ Bibigo and Pulmuone use plum extracts and sugar to sweeten their kimchi.

Industry sources said that the reason so many kimchi producers in China use aspartame instead of sugar or corn syrup is to keep the kimchi from losing its crunchiness or ripening too fast on its way from the factory in China to Korean customers.

A cancer research arm of the WHO is expected to list aspartame, used in diet sodas and other food and drink products as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” this month for the first time, Reuters reported last week.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) assesses whether something is a potential hazard or not, and a separate WHO expert committee on food additives, called JECFA (the Joint WHO and Food and Agriculture Organization’s Expert Committee on Food Additives), advises on how much of a product a person can safely consume.

JECFA, whose views are widely shared by national regulators, is scheduled to announce its findings on aspartame use on July 14, according to news reports.

Since 1981, JECFA has said aspartame is safe to consume within accepted daily limits – an adult weighing 60 kilograms would have to drink between 12 and 36 cans of diet soda, depending on the amount of aspartame in the beverage, every day to be at risk.

The news that aspartame will be listed as “possibly carcinogenic” has food and beverage companies on alert, with the local makgeolli sales already taking a hit after news reports that much of the traditional Korean rice wine contain aspartame.

And according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, an adult weighing 60 kilograms would have to drink 33 bottles of makgeolli to reach the maximum acceptable daily amount of aspartame. That's the alcoholic equivalent of about five bottles of whiskey.

Alcohol is included in the WHO's top category of cancer risk, as a confirmed carcinogen.



By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114