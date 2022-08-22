Anti-China sentiment at its peak: survey

South Korean flag (left) and Chinese flag (123rf)



While South Korea and China celebrate 30 years of their diplomatic relationship this week, Koreans’ dislike for the neighboring country appears to be reaching its peak.



According to a survey of South Koreans by Hankook Research on Monday, China was the second-least popular country among five countries -- the United States, Japan, North Korea and Russia.



The survey asked 1,000 South Koreans aged over 18 from July 15 to 18 to rank their positive sentiment toward five major countries. The US was on top at 59 percent, followed by North Korea, which got 29.4 percent. Japan ranked third with 29 percent. Only 23.9 percent expressed good feelings for China, only 0.6 percent higher than Russia, the lowest at 23.3 percent.



In another survey conducted by US-based fact tank Pew Research Center, South Koreans were assessed to have a “historic high” dislike of China.



While the Pew survey explained the negative sentiment in South Korea had been witnessed in the past -- especially when Seoul decided to install the US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system on its soil in 2017, prompting a strong boycott of Korean goods by Beijing -- the level has gone up to reach a peak, with 80 percent of South Korean nationals expressing negative sentiment against China.



The Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s first ambassador to China Jung Jae-ho has said that the younger generations of both countries hold strongly unfavorable views against each other.



“The younger generations of Korea and China manifest a strong trend of mutual distrust. The antipathy is so strong that (the Koreans) refer to China as ‘communist China,’ and (the Chinese) refer to Korea as ‘South Joseon,’” Jung said in a press conference early this month.



“If we do not recover this antipathy, I am not sure where the future will lie for Korea and China’s relationship.”





