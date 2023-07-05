 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Victory Donations

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 5, 2023 - 16:28       Updated : Jul 5, 2023 - 16:28
(Hana Financial Group)
(Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (center left) and Korea Expressway Corporation President Ham Jin-gyu (center right) pose with the players of the Gimcheon Korea Express Hi-Pass volleyball team during a donation ceremony held at a gymnasium in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, Tuesday. In celebration of the volleyball team’s victory in the 2022-2023 V League Championship, Hana Bank, the team's sponsor, on Wednesday donated 70 million won ($53,000) to support children suffering from incurable diseases in the city.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
