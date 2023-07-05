Self-driving buses start operation in Yeouido: Seoul city

This photo shows the self-driving bus that started operating in the Yeouido area of western Seoul, Wednesday at noon. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday it has teamed up with the National Assembly and Hyundai Motor Group to operate self-driving buses in the Yeouido area of western Seoul, in an effort to improve the convenience of transportation for visitors.

The 13-seater autonomous bus developed by the South Korean automaker began service on Wednesday at noon. It runs on a 3.1-kilometer route connecting a parking lot in Yeouido to the National Assembly building.

Only two shuttle buses will operate on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six stops: Yeouido Dunchi Parking Lot, National Assembly Hall, the main entrance gate of the National Assembly, the National Assembly library, the National Assembly communications building and the main building of the National Assembly.

Passengers can reserve their seats on the bus via the Tap! application.

The city government added that it plans to gradually expand bus routes throughout the Yeouido region based on the operation’s performance.

On a separate note, the metropolitan government also said it would introduce self-driving nighttime buses in the latter half of the year, becoming the first city in the world to do so.

“With the launch of the self-driving circular bus service in Yeouido, the city now operates shuttle buses in five areas. Seoul’s autonomous vehicle environment is developing on par with global standards,” said Yoon Jong-jang, chief of the city’s transportation office bureau.