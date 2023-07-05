[Photo News] Korean relief team to Canada

The South Korean Air Force on Wednesday shared photos of the Korean relief team heading for its overseas mission in the Canadian province of Quebec, which has been struck with massive wildfires since early June.

The photos, all taken Sunday, show the Korea Disaster Relief Team members onboard a KC-330 aircraft headed to the country's capital city Ottawa. The photos also showed relief goods being unloaded at the Ottawa International Airport and members being welcomed by local figures.

While the KC-330 returned to Korea on Tuesday, the team of 151 -- consisting of 70 members from the Korea Forest Service, 70 from the Korea National Fire Agency and 11 other staff -- is to move to Lebel-sur-Quevillon, around 510 kilometers north of Ottawa to contain the fire there for a month.