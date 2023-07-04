KBO club manager demotes veteran to minors for detrimental conduct

In this file photo from June 21, 2023, Park Kun-woo of the NC Dinos rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the LG Twins during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

With his club in danger of falling out of midseason postseason contention, NC Dinos manager Kang In-kwon has demoted a healthy veteran to the minors for conduct detrimental to the team.

Before facing the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Tuesday, Kang explained that his decision to drop outfielder Park Kun-woo from the active roster had nothing to do with his performance on the field and everything to do with his actions away from it.

"Actually, he did complain about some bumps and bruises here and there last week," Kang said in his pregame scrum. "However, I do think a veteran player has to carry himself in a certain manner, on top of playing well. As I've said all along, I was hoping he wouldn't behave in ways that deviated from what we want to accomplish as a team. I was quite disappointed with him."

Kang didn't elaborate further and said he didn't meet Park to deliver the news of demotion.

Club sources said Park, the team's primary right fielder, had often asked to be designated hitter or to be removed mid-game for rest even though he hadn't been injured.

While playing for the Doosan Bears, Park was also sent to the minors in June 2021 after asking then manager Kim Tae-hyong for rest.

At the time, Kim said, with tongue in cheek, "He said he was tired and wanted to take some time off. So I told him he could go rest as much as he wants in the minor league."

Kim took a similar stance as Kang then, saying he didn't want anyone to act in ways that could adversely affect the team spirit.

In the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), a player sent to the minors must spend a minimum 10 days before rejoining the big club. The KBO will go on its annual All-Star break on July 14, meaning Park is done for the first half of the season.

Kang didn't set a timetable for Park's return, though.

"It's not for me to decide whether he will be back after 10 days are up or whether he will be down there longer," Kang said. "Our minor league coaches will keep an eye on him during practices and games, and send me their reports accordingly."

The Dinos entered the new week in third place at 36-34-1 (wins-losses-ties), but they are 7.5 games behind second-place SSG Landers. The Dinos have dropped three straight games and have won just twice in their past 10 games. They are closer to ninth place than they are to second place.

Kang denied he was necessarily trying to shake things up with Park's demotion.

"The only message I wanted to send is that I don't want players to go against our team principles," Kang said. "I hope he takes some time to reflect on himself and grow more mature."

Park, 32, joined the Dinos via free agency before the 2022 season on a six-year, 10 billion-won (US$7.7 million) contract, one of the most lucrative deals in KBO history.

In 69 games this season, Park is batting .286 with seven homers, 41 RBIs and six steals. He came into this season with a career .327 batting average. (Yonhap)