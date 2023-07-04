 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink hits 1.6b views with ‘Boombayah’ music video

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Jul 4, 2023 - 17:27       Updated : Jul 4, 2023 - 17:27

(Credit: YG Entertainment)
(Credit: YG Entertainment)
   

Blackpink garnered 1.6 billion views on YouTube with the music video for “Boombayah,” according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.

It is the group’s third video to reach the milestone, after those of “Ddu-du Ddu-du” and “Kill This Love.”

“Boombayah” is one of the two main tracks from debut single “Square One” that was released in August 2016.

On Sunday in London, the group made its festival debut in the UK at 2023 British Summertime Hyde Park. It will head to Paris for an encore concert next week before more in the Vietnamese city of Hanoi and the US.

Separately, Starbucks Asia Pacific reportedly will team up with the foursome to launch an exclusive range of merchandise, including tumblers and key rings. The group collaborated with Starbucks Thailand in 2021 for a sold-out line of goods available only in the country.

 

BTS’ Jungkook tops iTunes chart in 83 regions with solo song

(Credit: Big Hit Music)
(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS landed atop the iTunes top songs chart in 83 regions with the self-written song “Still With You.”

The single was released for free via SoundCloud in 2020 to mark seven years since his debut. Another song authored by the artist “My You,” from last year, was No. 1 on the chart in 15 regions. The songs were officially published on a series of mainstream music platforms on Monday.

This reflects the buzz surrounding the release of his first solo single “Seven” due out on July 14. He is the second last member of the septet to put out a solo album.

Teaser photographs and video clip for the summer song will be released on Friday and a preview video giving fans a sneak peek at him recording on July 11.

 

Zerobaseone’s million-selling debut album sets K-pop record

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)
(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

Boy band Zerobaseone’s upcoming debut EP sold 1.08 million copies in pre-orders, according to a local distributor on Tuesday.

The band's EP “Youth In The Shade” achieved the feat in 13 days since it started taking pre-orders, replacing the record it set by receiving 780,000 pre-orders in five days. The nonet is likely to become the first K-pop act to sell over a million of its debut album.

The band is a project group formed through “Boys Planet,” a survival audition program on Mnet.

The mini album will consist of six tracks including lead track “In The Bloom” and will be released on July 10. The bandmates will perform the song for the first time at their debut showcase on the day.

 

Jo Yuri to return as singer next month: report

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)
(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

Jo Yuri is gearing up for return as a vocalist by early August, according to a local media report on Tuesday.

Agency WakeOne Entertainment confirmed the news following the report.

Her previous album was the single “Op. 22 Y-Waltz: In Minor” that came out in October last year. The former IZ*ONE member began her solo career in 2021 with single “Glassy” and has also sung a number of original soundtracks for dramas including that of “See You In My 19th Life” that started airing on Sunday.

Last week, she also made news as she was included in the cast for the second season of “Squid Game,” a Netflix hit, along with T.O.P, formerly of Big Bang. Jo has branched into acting last year and appeared in web drama “Mimicus” and the second season of television show “Work Later, Drink Now.”

 

By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)

 

