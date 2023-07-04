IAEA chief to visit Korea amid growing concerns over Fukushima wastewater release

A fish market in Seoul’s Noryangjin on Tuesday afternoon bustles with visitors as merchants await the IAEA final report on Fukushima water discharge safety. (Yonhap)

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit South Korea on Friday to deliver the agency's final findings on Tokyo’s planned discharge of the wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant, an official said Tuesday.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, currently in Japan, is expected to meet the head of Korea’s nuclear safety watchdog organization, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, and Foreign Minister Park Jin, said Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination. The IAEA's final report was widely expected to give a green light to the Japanese government's plan to discharge the contaminated wastewater into the sea.

The IAEA chief who is scheduled to visit Seoul after the release of its final report on Tuesday afternoon is expected to face growing public concern over the safety of the contaminated wastewater as well as political opposition to the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s campaign, which is aimed at allaying public concern by providing safety information based on a "scientific approach," rather than opposing the plan like other neighbors such as China, Taiwan and the member nations of the Pacific Island Forum.

The Democratic Party of Korea on Tuesday dismissed the IAEA as being biased in favor of the Japanese government, before the intergovernmental nuclear watchdog agency in the UN system could issue its final findings.

The opposition rejecting the IAEA’s yet-to-be-announced verdict on Japan’s plan is “medieval” and “backwards,” according to the ruling People Power Party floor leader, Rep. Yun Jae-ok.

Speaking at a party meeting, Yun likened the Democratic Party accusing the IAEA of having a pro-Japan bias to the religious persecution of science during medieval times.

“The rush to reject the safety assessment before it is even available reminds me of the courts of the medieval church that persecuted Galileo Galilei for proposing the Earth orbits the Sun,” he said.

“The IAEA has yet to present its final report, and the Democratic Party is already jumping to predetermined conclusions," Yun continued.

He said the ruling party and the government would dissect the IAEA assessment, once it is released, to come up with measures to reassure the South Korean public of the plan's safety.

At a meeting a day prior, Yun said that the ruling party would not back lifting the restrictions on imports from the Fukushima nuclear disaster and the surrounding prefectures unless South Koreans “feel safe.”

Yun also pointed out that the IAEA team reviewing the Fukushima plan’s safety included a South Korean expert, appointed during the administration of previous President Moon Jae-in, of the Democratic Party.

Democratic Party floor leader Rep. Park Kwang-on said at a meeting of party leaders on Monday that the IAEA’s pending report would be “tailored to Japan.” “There is a widespread concern that the IAEA report will be tailored to Japan and political, rather than objective and scientific,” he claimed.

The Democratic Party has been consistently critical of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s foreign policy positions on Japan. The conservative president, in a departure from predecessor Moon, who was seen as a Japan hawk, has taken initiatives to improve cooperation with Tokyo on mutual challenges such as North Korea.

On Friday, the Democratic Party used its majority in the National Assembly to unilaterally pass a resolution urging the Japanese government to withdraw its plan to release the wastewater, a vote that was boycotted by the ruling party.