[Herald Interview] Actor-director Kai Ko uses experience to guide actors

A decade after Taiwanese acting heartthrob Kai Ko, also known as Ko Chen-tung, attended Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival for the first time, he is returning this year not as an actor, but for his directorial debut.

“I’ve been to various film festivals around the world but I really like Bifan’s vibrant and dynamic mood as well as its concertlike opening ceremony. As I have visited this time as a director, I feel like I’m showing my baby to the world,” Ko told The Korea Herald in an interview held at the Koryo Hotel in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday.

Ko's film, “Bad Education” (2022), a crime action flick, is being screened in the Bucheon Choice feature section at Bifan, which kicked off June 29 and ends the coming Sunday. Ko, who debuted with the hit romance flick "You Are the Apple of My Eye” (2011), first came to Bifan with "When a Wolf Falls in Love with a Sheep" (2012).

As a formidable actor with an established record in the Asian cinema scene, what made him turn to the world of filmmaking?

“Due to the pandemic, many projects had to be stopped in recent years. So as I was going through many meetings for scenarios and choosing projects, this film ‘Bad Education’ caught my eye. If I were to search for a director, it would take another year and no one knows what will happen in the future. So I decided to take the lead,” said the 32-year-old actor-director.

The film was released in Taiwan in November and received six nominations at the 59th Golden Horse Awards. One of its main actors, Berant Zhu, won best supporting actor.

“’Bad Education’ tells that there is really no boundary between someone nice and someone bad. What separates them is really ambiguous," Ko said.

"There are only few extremely good or extremely bad people. We don’t call someone is super bad just because that person violates the traffic signal and litters. I wanted to talk about that through the film."

The movie begins with a narration and follows three friends. It later shows how one bad decision leads to a chain of events beyond their control. The film is separated into three chapters which show how their friendship is tested and the young men contemplating on the nature of a good and a bad person.