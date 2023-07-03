 Back To Top
Business

LG Innotek named top supplier for Jaguar Land Rover

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jul 3, 2023 - 13:45       Updated : Jul 3, 2023 - 13:45
From left: Jaguar Land Rover Executive Director Barbara Bergmeier, Ju Won-rae, head of LG Innotek EU representative office, Yoo Byaeng-kuk, head of automotive components business unit at LG Innotek and Jaguar Land Rover Chief Procurement Officer Tobias Moch pose for a photo at JLR Supplier Excellence Awards ceremony, held at the UK carmaker’s headquarters in Gaydon, England, on May 30. (LG Innotek)
From left: Jaguar Land Rover Executive Director Barbara Bergmeier, Ju Won-rae, head of LG Innotek EU representative office, Yoo Byaeng-kuk, head of automotive components business unit at LG Innotek and Jaguar Land Rover Chief Procurement Officer Tobias Moch pose for a photo at JLR Supplier Excellence Awards ceremony, held at the UK carmaker's headquarters in Gaydon, England, on May 30. (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek said Monday that it has won the 2023 Supplier Excellence Awards from the UK luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, becoming the first Korean firm to be named as a qualified supplier.

The electronics component manufacturer became the winner of the "impact" category at the British carmaker’s annual awards for its outstanding quality of components and compliance with delivery dates.

JLR has selected top-performing suppliers each year and has recognized their extraordinary contribution to the carmaker’s business, cost transformation and operational delivery over the previous year.

This year’s Supplier Excellence Awards were divided into five categories based on the recently introduced creators’ code values at JLR: customer love; unity; integrity; growth; and impact.

“LG Innotek could have been nominated for any of the five supplier award categories but the way they innovate their products and improve their customer services makes an impact award particularly appropriate,” JLR said.

With these honors, LG Innotek looks to solidify its position in the global automotive electronic parts market further, while accelerating the acquisition of new customers.

The recognition follows LG Innotek’s acquisition of quality certification from JLR for three consecutive years since 2021 and its acknowledgment from global manufacturers such as GM, Continental and Schaeffler.

“LG Innotek will continue to innovate in quality to provide differentiated customer value,” said Yoo Byaeng-kuk, head of the automotive components business unit at LG Innotek.

The company has been stably supplying seven vehicle electric parts -- including DC-DC converters and battery management systems -- from its production base in Wrocław, Poland, and responding quickly to customer demands.

DC-DC converters are components used in mild hybrid electric vehicles that convert high-voltage direct currents from the battery into low-voltage direct currents. LG Innotek’s parts have been installed in JLR’s flagship SUVs, Range Rovers, since 2017.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
