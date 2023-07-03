[Photo News] Mini showrooms in Korea

Mini has opened the world's first showrooms specifically designed to promote its high-performance brand -- John Cooper Works, or JCW -- in South Korea, the company under BMW said Monday. Located in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, Daegu and Busan, the four JCW performance showrooms present the entire lineup of JCW vehicles, offering premium services and test drives for customers. The Korean sales of JCW models jumped by 45 percent on-year in 2022, logging the biggest annual sales figure of 993 units.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com