MWC Shanghai wraps up with focus on Chinese firms

SHANGHAI -- The Mobile World Congress Shanghai, which returned as an in-person event after a two-year hiatus, wrapped up on Friday. Some 300 companies participated in the three-day event to boast their latest innovation practice of the fifth-generation business but mostly centered around the Chinese telecommunications industry.

The number of companies that set up exhibition booths at this year’s MWC Shanghai was nearly halved from some 550 in 2019. Around 37,000 people participated in the event this year with foreign participants taking up less than 10 percent, according to London-based GSMA, the organizer of the annual trade show.

An organizer official blamed the low attendance rate this year on the limited issuance of Chinese visas. Meanwhile, it was hard to find overseas-based companies there, except sponsors such as Qualcomm and Ericsson.

Samsung Electronics also skipped the trade show for the first time since 2017, with major South Korean mobile carriers -- SK Telecom, KT Corp. and LG Uplus -- who were key exhibitors during the MWC in Barcelona, not opting to set up booths at the Shanghai show.

“We already participated in the flagship annual trade show, MWC Barcelona, in February. Whether to attend the show in Shanghai is our China office’s decision, considering various business conditions there,” a Samsung Electronics official in Seoul told The Korea Herald.

Despite the Shanghai trade show being considered Asia’s most influential event in the telecom industry, most of the exhibition booths provided Chinese explanations only. Only a few exhibitors spoke English, and it was rare to find English-language pamphlets. Most of the keynote presentations were also conducted in Chinese, except for the speakers from the GSMA and foreign companies.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, the MWC Shanghai has become more of a business-to-business event for Chinese firms,” an industry official in Korea said on condition of anonymity. “The intensified rivalry between the US and China has also largely affected foreign companies’ participation. Their interest in the event is waning.”