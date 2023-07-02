Mirae Asset Securities outpaces rivals in ESG ratings for H1

Mirae Asset Securities announced Friday that it received a grade A for its sustainable management by local ESG ratings agency Sustinvest, becoming the only securities firm to earn the top ranking.

The latest recognition comes as the company has ramped up sustainability efforts since it started releasing its own sustainable management report in 2006. The company said establishing medium and long-term goals for ESG criteria and taking systematic steps to fulfill the goals with sub-level tasks contributed to the rating positively.

Under its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, the company also signed a long-term purchase deal for renewable energy credits as part of its ongoing efforts to join RE100, a global corporate initiative that aims to replace all electricity generated from fossil fuels with renewable energy by 2050.

The company also earned an ISO45001 certification -- a global standard for occupational health and safety -- becoming the first securities firm to do so.

In order to improve shareholder benefits, the company has also revised the dividend payout process, under which shareholders will be allowed to make investment decisions after the amount of the dividends is decided.

“We will constantly strive to practice sustainable finance to pioneer a sustainable future with investment and fund management,” an official said.