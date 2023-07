PM to leave for Trinidad and Tobago for summit of Caribbean nations

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was to leave for the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday for an annual summit of Caribbean countries on a weeklong trip that will also take him to Panama.

Han is scheduled to attend the annual conference of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) slated for Monday to Wednesday, where he plans to underscore Seoul's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the countries and ask for their support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the city of Busan.

It marks the first time for a head of state-level official from South Korea to attend the CARICOM event, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of this 15-member regional integration grouping.

During the conference, Han plans to unveil a series of measures aimed at enhancing cooperation between Seoul and the Caribbean nations. One such measure involves the establishment of an agricultural technology platform designed to address the challenges posed by climate change.

In addition, Han will hold bilateral summits with his counterparts from Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, and the Dominican Republic, Roosevelt Skerrit, on the sidelines of the event.

The trip will then take Han to Panama on Wednesday for a three-day visit, including a summit meeting with President Laurentino Cortizo to bolster cooperation in the fields of mineral resources, energy and infrastructure.

This will be the first official visit by a South Korean head of state-level official to Panama in 13 years, since President Lee Myung-bak's visit to the Central American country in 2010.

Before returning home, Han will make a brief stop in the US city of Dallas on July 7, where he will meet with the overseas Korean community. (Yonhap)