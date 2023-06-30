 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Life&Style

Japan tops list of tourists to Korea in May: report

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 17:38       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 17:38
Passengers stand in check-in lines at Incheon Airport on May 22. (Yonhap)
Passengers stand in check-in lines at Incheon Airport on May 22. (Yonhap)

Visitors from Japan accounted for the largest portion of international visitors to Korea in May, according to statistics released by the Korea Tourism Organization on Thursday.

In May, the number of foreign tourists visiting Korea soared to 867,130, a 398.6 percent rise compared to the same period last year, when the figure stood at 173,902.

Japan emerged as the top country in terms of tourist arrivals to Korea, with 183,691 visitors to the country, an increase of 4863.3 percent from the previous year.

The tourism agency attributed the surge in visitors to increased air travel options and the holiday period in Japan known as "Golden Week," that stretched from April 28 to May 7 this year.

Following Japan, China was the next-highest contributor to inbound tourists here, with an increase of 1,039 percent from last year, resulting in 128,171 visitors.

Visitors from the US numbered 101,915, followed by Taiwan with 66,654 and Thailand with 31,597.

Hong Kong showed the biggest fluctuation in inbound tourists in comparison to the previous year, with a staggering increase of 9221.5 percent, amounting to 28,617 visitors. Hong Kong lifted its strict COVID-19 entry ban on non-resident visitors in May 2022, while South Korea lifted its restrictions on travelers from Hong Kong in March 2023.

The Americas and Europe showed a 169.6 percent increase in tourist arrivals to Korea compared to the same month a year earlier, due to holidays observed in major countries such as Canada, Germany and France, as well as tourism campaigns and the introduction of new airlines.

Meanwhile, May saw a substantial surge in the number of outbound travelers. Compared to the same period the previous year, there was a significant increase of 432.7 percent, resulting in a total of 1,683,022 outbound travelers, KTO reported.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114