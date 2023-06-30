 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Busan nursery infant abuse victim dies, gives hope to 4 organ donor recipients

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 14:57       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 15:06
Jeong Ah-young, who suffered abuse at a newborn nursery in Busan five days after her birth (KODA)
Jeong Ah-young, who suffered abuse at a newborn nursery in Busan five days after her birth (KODA)

Jeong Ah-young, an infant who had been comatose as a result of abuse, died Wednesday at the age of 3. Her organs were donated to four other infants.

She died from a sudden cardiac arrest after having been on a respirator for over three years. Jeong had been in a coma after sustaining a head trauma in October 2019 at a newborn nursery in Dongrae-gu, eastern Busan.

Jeong was a victim of serial infant abuse by a nurse in her 30s, who is alleged to have abused 14 babies for 15 days since Oct. 5, 2019.

The police found that the nurse violently handled babies, picking them up by one leg. The nurse dropped Jeong five days after she was born, causing her to sustain serious head injuries.

The nurse was convicted with six years in prison at Supreme Court in May.

The cardiac arrest last Friday caused Ah-young to be declared braindead. Her family decided to donate her heart, lungs, liver and kidneys to four other children of similar ages.

In interviews on Thursday to local media, the family said they hoped Ah-young to live on through others, and also hoped to make another reason she was born.

The farewell letter to Ah-young from her parents. (KODA)
The farewell letter to Ah-young from her parents. (KODA)

The Korea Organ Donation Agency, which arranges organ donators and receivers, shared a letter to Ah-young written by her parents.

“Please be born once again as our daughter. We will make many memories together until we all become old. We will hug and say 'I love you' often, and sometimes argue at that time,” the letter reads.

The donations were carried out on Thursday at Pusan National University Hospital in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province. Her funeral has been underway there since Thursday.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114