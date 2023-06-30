 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
National

S. Korea launches tax investigation targeting star hagwon lecturers, large hagwon

Megastudy and math lecturer Hyun Woo-jin among those targeted, according to local reports

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 14:04       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 14:04
This photo shows an image of Hyun Woo-jin, a math instructor at Megastudy, one of Korea's biggest private education companies. (Screenshot from Hyun Woo-jin’s Instagram account)
This photo shows an image of Hyun Woo-jin, a math instructor at Megastudy, one of Korea's biggest private education companies. (Screenshot from Hyun Woo-jin’s Instagram account)

South Korean tax authorities have launched tax investigations targeting star lecturers at major private academies as part of the government’s efforts to identify alleged irregularities in the operations of hagwon, or private education institutions.

According to local reports and education insiders on Friday, the National Tax Service conducted a special tax audit of Hyun Woo-jin on Thursday, a math instructor a Megastudy, one of Korea’s biggest hagwon companies.

The NTS is reportedly looking into tax evasion allegations that several high-paid famous instructors at big hagwon have paid less taxes by not reporting income gained from selling their textbooks to students or their special lecture courses. Apart from Hyun, the names of other star lecturers are yet to be revealed.

The abrupt inspection comes after Education Minister Lee Ju-ho vowed that the ministry would launch a nationwide crackdown to combat what he called private education “cartel” profiteering from students and parents via false advertising and to receive reports of hagwon irregularities.

On Wednesday, the NTS sent investigation officers to some of the nation’s biggest and most well-known hagwon firms -- Megastudy, Sidae Injae, Uway and Jongro Academy -- to conduct tax audits to inspect whether there has been any improper management of tax payment by the companies.

Amid rumors that the crackdown is only aimed at the large and well-known private academies, the Ministry of Education said Friday that it is investigating all types of hagwon -- regardless of their size -- for irregularities, focusing on the reports received.

Separately, the ministry said that it had received a total of 165 reports of hagwon industry irregularities as of Thursday at 6 p.m. -- one week after announcing they would accept the complaints -- including suspicions that several big hagwon forced students and parents to pay for their self-made textbooks to enroll in lectures to boost school grades.

The Education Ministry will be accepting reports on its website until July 7.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114