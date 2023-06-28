Thriving on anxiety: Korea's multibillion-dollar hagwon industry

Buildings covered with hagwon signs in Daechi-dong, the private education mecca of South Korea, in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)

After a brief break in the afternoon, Lee Si-hyun, a first-year high school student in Seoul, gets ready to go to hagwon -- after-school cram schools where she spends her evenings studying for Korea's college entrance exam, which is coming up in two years’ time. “I go to a total of four hagwons -- for Korean, English, math and science -- on weekdays and weekends," she said. "My friends go to the same number of hagwons or more.” For Lee and her friends, spending time at hagwon has become a regular fixture in their teenage lives. Although they do not particularly enjoy being there, they go voluntarily. A report released on March 7 by the Ministry of Education and Statistics Korea based on data collected Jan.-Dec. 2022 said high school students from households with a monthly average income of 8 million won ($6,100) or more spent an average of 9.4 hours per week at hagwon. The monthly average expenditure on private education for such households was 648,000 won. By contrast, for households with incomes of less than 3 million won per month, the time spent on private education was limited to 4.3 hours. However, these households spent almost the same amount on private education as they did on food. The monthly average expenditures on private education for households at the bottom of the five-tier, income-based categorization with children aged 13-18 were 482,000 won – only slightly higher than the 481,000 won these families spent on food. Lee said she leans on private education due to the perception that it will help her get into a good university and thus result in a “better life.” She defines a "better life" as one with a job that gives her a stable income. "If I study hard now, I'll be able to get into a good university, which will guarantee economic stability with a well-paid job," she said. "So I've decided it's best for me to study as much as I can now." Fueled by intense competition Gu Bon-chang, head manager of the civic group A World Without Worry About Private Education, said the hagwon industry is a byproduct of the intense competition among students here who all want to get into top universities. According to the Korean Educational Department Institute’s 2021 report on “Generational Perceptions on Education,” the most common reason for choosing private education was “to get ahead of others.” Parents also believe that paying hagwon fees is a sort of investment they make before the window of opportunity to do so closes. "Life is hard and full of uncertainty. If only my daughter can get a good job in the future by getting into a good school -- I guess this is the right investment for her," said Park Ji-eun, the mother of a high school senior student in Seoul.

Two students walk in Daechi-dong in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu. (Yonhap)

With Koreans relying heavily on hagwons, South Korea's private education market has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years. Some popular hagwons have built business empires worth millions of dollars combined. According to government data, parents in Korea spent a total of 26 trillion won on private education last year nationwide, but experts say the market has grown far more than that, citing their market value and numerous other related businesses. There are a total of 31 companies listed in the local stock market's education category, with 12 of them having private education as their main source of revenue. The market value of Megastudy, one of Korea's biggest hagwon companies, was estimated at 669 billion won alone as of Tuesday. Slick marketing tactics Bigger and more prestigious hagwons employ lecturers that become famous for their teaching styles and abilities to greatly improve their students’ grades. These lecturers, known as “star lecturers,” are key marketing tools that lure various students into signing up. Some hagwon also use “anxiety marketing," in which phrases like “If not now, when?" are used to evoke the sense among parents that they must enroll their children at hagwons before it’s "too late." Meanwhile, some hagwons make grand claims that are difficult to verify, such as “the hagwon that sent the largest number of students to major universities in Seoul.” According to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education’s 2021 report, “Online Monitoring of Hagwon Advertisements,” more than 100 hagwons in Seoul were caught that year by the Korea Internet Advertising Foundation for false or misleading advertising, resulting in warnings and fines. Jeon, a parent who wished to be identified only by her surname, recalled how pressured she felt by hagwons when her son was a high school senior to prepare him for the Suneung, the national college scholastic ability test. “I went to a briefing session hosted by the hagwon my son was attending. They kept pressuring me to enroll him into their ‘Last-minute Suneung Prep Class,’ saying that he wouldn’t be able to score as well on the Suneung compared to the other students who take the course,” she said.

An advertisement for a Suneung prep hagwon in Daechi-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul (Yonhap)