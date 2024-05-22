[Herald Interview] Korean adoptees embark on journeys to find roots

Growing up in what he described as the "small town" of Umea, Sweden, Jakob Sandberg has rarely felt like an outsider, despite his Asian features setting him apart from the majority of his friends.

Rather, it was actually South Korea, his motherland before being adopted to Sweden, where he encountered situations that led him to feel like an alien or “someone weird.”

Though he looked different than most of his friends, he recalled his carefree childhood in Sweden. “I had no problem growing up having supportive and loving parents and great friends, and being very good at school and playing sports. I was just a normal Swedish kid,” he said.

Identifying as entirely Swedish, with no chance of meeting other adoptees or being exposed to Korean while growing up, it was when he turned 19 that he felt he was “something more than just Swedish.”

“It was when I graduated high school that I really thought of who I am and where I came from. I started to wonder why I wanted to learn Korean so much. Korea, at some point, became really important to me, but I didn’t understand why. Every adoptee would have this feeling – who am I, what could my life have been if I had lived in Korea?”

Such thoughts prompted him to learn Korean in Stockholm. On his journey to finding his roots, he also spent six months in Gimhae, a city in South Gyeongsang Province, participating in an invited program by Inje University for overseas Korean adoptees to learn about Korea.

There he was “bombarded by crash Korean courses – learning the language, the culture, the food.” He recalls having “mixed feelings” at the time. He was certainly glad to get to know about the culture he had missed out on in his childhood, to satisfy his curiosity, but he was overwhelmed by “feeling defeated.”

“Because I am Korean, and I look like one, I was expected to assimilate as a Korean," Sandberg said. "But when I couldn’t meet these expectations, I just felt bad. 'Why do I not know this? I should know all this,'” he explained.

Struggling to find where he belonged, Sandberg said the experience of meeting “like-minded people” in the Korean adoptee community was important. As an adoptee, he would often feel he was “abandoned by Korea and that his home country did not care about him.”

Having almost no opportunity to know if anyone in Korea had missed or had been looking for him while he had been growing up in Sweden, Sandberg wished more young adoptees could be exposed to Korean culture earlier than he did, through the Overseas Koreans Agency's program, so that they might be able to think about their roots at a younger age.