Jungkook of BTS to debut solo with single ‘Seven’ next month

The cover of Jungkook's digital single 'Seven' to drop on July 14 (Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS is making his official solo debut next month with the digital single “Seven.”

The artist announced through the global fandom communication platform Weverse on Friday that he would be dropping the single on July 14 at 1 p.m.

The single “Seven” will be a rhythmic song perfect to tune into in the summer season, according to Big Hit Music.

Jungkook is the sixth member of BTS to debut solo, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.

This series of solo debuts of BTS members comes as the group announced a hiatus last June for members to focus on individual projects and to fulfill their respective mandatory military service.

Prior to his official solo debut, Jungkook released “Dreamers,” part of the Qatar World Cup’s Official Soundtrack.

The song debuted on Spotify’s Daily Viral Song chart in all 73 countries, making Jungkook and Japanese singer Fujii Kaze the only Asian musicians to achieve the milestone.

Jungkook also collaborated with American pop musician Charlie Puth on the hit single "Left & Right” in June last year. The song was named one of Billboard's 17 biggest collaborations of the year.

The song debuted at No. 22 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and remained on the chart for 17 consecutive weeks.

Jungkook made his first solo Billboard Hot 100 debut in February 2022 with his song "Stay Alive," as part of the original soundtrack for "7 Fates: Chakho," a webtoon series featuring BTS members.

The track, produced by BTS' Suga and sung by Jungkook, debuted at No. 95 on the Billboard singles chart.

With these three songs, the singer set a Guinness World Record in May by accumulating a billion streams on Spotify -- the shortest time for a K-pop male solo artist.