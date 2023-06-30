 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
National

S. Korea, US hold annual defense ICT talks

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 11:40       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 11:40
This photo shows South Korean and US officials posing for a photo during the second session of the South Korea-US ICT Cooperation Committee in Seoul on August 12, 2022. (Defense ministry)
This photo shows South Korean and US officials posing for a photo during the second session of the South Korea-US ICT Cooperation Committee in Seoul on August 12, 2022. (Defense ministry)

Defense officials of South Korea and the United States held their annual meeting on bilateral security cooperation in the area of information and communication technologies in Hawaii earlier this week, Seoul's defense ministry said Friday.

The third session of the South Korea-US ICT Cooperation Committee took place Thursday. Kang Wan-gu, chief of planning and coordination at the ministry, and John Sherman, the Pentagon's chief information officer, led the session.

The two sides exchanged assessments on trends regarding 5G wireless networks and other latest ICT technologies and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the application of those technologies to the defense sector, according to the ministry.

They also recognized the importance of mutual cooperation regarding cybersecurity, interoperability and defense ICT policies. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114