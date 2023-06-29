Michelin star chef harmonizes French cuisine with Korean flair

Chef Pascal Barbot (second from right) prepares for a gala dinner at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul's the Margaux Grill, Wednesday. (Kim Hae-yeon/The Korea Herald)

A series of gala dinner events offering guests a unique opportunity to savor French modern cuisine by a three-Michelin-starred chef from France are being held through Saturday at JW Marriott hotels in Seoul and Jeju Island.

Led by chef Pascal Barbot and his two sous chefs, the culinary experience promises a creative journey featuring a seven-course menu complemented by five wine pairings.

Barbot opened his restaurant Astrance in Paris in July 2000. Within a remarkably short span of less than a decade, Astrance received its third Michelin star in 2007, solidifying its position as a leading culinary force in the Parisian restaurant scene.

In 2005, Barbot was honored with the prestigious Best Cook in France award. Astrance held the esteemed Michelin three-star rating for 12 years until 2019, highlighting its exceptional status.

Barbot, who grew up in a small town in central France called Auvergne, has fond memories of a childhood spent observing his parents preparing traditional regional cuisine and harvesting vegetables from his father's garden.

During a visit to Korea in 2011 as a guest chef, Barbot's curiosity was piqued when he discovered the ingredients and culinary creations by Buddhist monks at temples in South Gyeongsang and Gangwon provinces.

"I was raised in a tranquil town in France, and this upbringing instilled in me a philosophy that has guided me throughout my culinary journey: The foundation of any exceptional dish lies in acquiring the finest, freshest ingredients," Barbot told The Korea Herald prior to the gala dinner held Wednesday at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul.

Keeping this philosophy in mind, Barbot endeavors to maintain consistency in the dishes he prepares. He collaborates with a network of 120 farmers and producers who communicate with him every morning to provide updates on their produce.