Dunamu leads Web 3.0 market with blockchain tech

Dunamu, the operator of Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, has been leading the growth of next-generation technology with its experience in blockchain.

The firm has been a pioneer in digital assets, introducing new technologies for lucrative investments.

The operator joined hands with entertainment agency Hybe, the K-pop company behind boy band BTS, to launch Levvels, a joint venture that develops and launches non-fungible tokens based on the intellectual property of artists under the label.

Through the platform Momentica, a platform overseen by Levvels, fans can collect digital cards of artists called Take, with frames and scenes featuring artists such as Seventeen, Le Sserafim and Fromis_9. Take is a limited digital card guaranteed by blockchain technology that shows transaction records.

The product is an evolution of the physical photo cards fans enjoy of their favorite artists, as collectors own the content rights of Take.

Since boy band Seventeen's first image card, "Dream," was released in February, the number of new members that joined Momentica increased by 55 percent from the previous month. During the same period, the proportion of international members of the platform surpassed 60 percent.

The platform also clinched the No. 1 spot in the entertainment section of the Japanese app store.

Another example of tech innovation led by Dunamu is metaverse platform 2ndblock. The firm has been holding the “2nd Forest” campaign since 2022 on the platform, showcasing a virtual forest to raise awareness of the importance of forest preservation.

It also used the platform to attract funds to help those who were hit by deadly earthquakes in Turkey in February. Dunamu collected donations in bitcoin and shared updates on fundraising efforts through 2ndblock, before delivering it to the Korean Committee for UNICEF.

Dunamu also has Lambda 256, a subsidiary of Dunamu dedicated to blockchain technology innovation. Its platform Luniverse services blockchain technologies such as Lunvierse STO, Luniverse NFT and Luniverse Nova, targeting the digital asset market.

Lambda 256 partnered with local telecom operator LG Uplus in the second half of last year, agreeing to cooperate for innovative technology development such as for NFTs, the metaverse, games, art, decentralized finance service and more.