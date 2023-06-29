K-pop artist Kim Sungkyu drops 5th EP '2023 S/S Collection'

Kim Sungkyu is ready to cool off the sweltering summer season with his new album “2023 S/S Collection.”

The singer's fifth mini-album, which was released on Wednesday, is led by the track “Small Talk.”

“I wanted to make bright and energetic music this time, unlike my prior albums which mostly consisted of serious and sad tracks. This album comprises tracks perfect for summer,” said Kim Sungkyu during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.

“The title track is of the pop genre, composed of band sounds that harmonize well with the melody and its addictive rhythm. I like how the song is groovy.”

The message of the track is that people these days lack conversation and there are people that feel lonely for not having someone to talk to.

In the track, Kim Sungkyu portrays a person who tries to communicate with others through small talk.

“This is the first time that I dance to my own solo track. I didn’t dance to my previous solo albums because I wanted to focus on singing. But shooting the music video for this track, I thought it would be nice to add some cute choreography to it. I used to avoid dancing because I danced a lot for Infinite’s albums,” said Kim.

Kim Sungkyu is not only a solo artist but also the leader of the K-pop boy group Infinite.

Infinite is a major second-generation K-pop boy group that is celebrating its 13th debut anniversary this year.

The group Infinite recently established a new label, Infinite Company, headed by Kim.

“Last year, all our group members completed mandatory military service and so we thought there is no reason for us to delay our comeback. As leader, I wanted to make an agency that only supports and promotes our group. That’s why I decided to make Infinite Company. The decision came after a lot of discussion with my group,” said Kim.

Infinite is looking forward to a comeback next month during which some other second-generation boy bands such as Teen Top, U-Kiss and SHINee will be promoting their latest album as well.

“I am a very introverted person so I am relieved that by the time we make our comeback, there will be some familiar faces. Thanks to these other second-generation boy groups, I will feel less lonely,” said Kim.

Kim Sungkyu wrote the lyrics to “Jump,” one of the side tracks in his new album which carries a message he wants to deliver to his fans, as well as supporters of Infinite.

“The lyrics are about the feelings I experienced when taking a break from group activities. I want this song to be a gift for people that have waited for us for so long,” he said.

“I have no set goals that I wish to accomplish with this album. I just hope that this album can comfort people and be enjoyed by many that like my music.”