Russia, China oppose 'military intimidation' against N. Korea by US, allies: report

Russia, China oppose 'military intimidation' against N. Korea by US, allies: reportBy Yonhap
Published : May 16, 2024 - 21:09
The leaders of Russia and China issued a joint statement opposing what they call "acts of military intimidation" against North Korea by the United States and its allies, a Russian news report said Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping issued the statement following a bilateral summit in Beijing, according to Russian news agency TASS.
"The parties oppose the acts of military intimidation by the US and its allies that escalate confrontation with North Korea, which may lead to armed incidents and a rise in tensions on the Korean Peninsula," the statement read.
The U.S. has held a series of joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan since their leaders' summit at Camp David in August last year as part of efforts to deter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
North Korea has accused the trilateral drills of heightening military tensions in the region.
In the statement, Moscow and Beijing also accused the US of making "hegemonic" attempts to change the balance of power in Northeast Asia by building up military capabilities and creating military blocs and coalitions.
Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's policies have a negative impact on peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, the statement read.
