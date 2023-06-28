 Back To Top
National

AI profile photos ineligible for national ID cards, govt. says

By Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 17:45       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 17:45
Promotional images for the AI-based profile photo generation service by popular camera app SNOW (SNOW)
Promotional images for the AI-based profile photo generation service by popular camera app SNOW (SNOW)

AI-generated profile pictures are not eligible for use on Korean national ID cards, the government stated Tuesday, saying that such photos violate current guidelines prohibiting the use of “transformed” images.

The announcement follows the increasing popularity of AI profile photo services offered by prominent smartphone camera apps -- that of SNOW being the most notable.

SNOW's AI profile feature, introduced in May, allows users to upload 10 to 20 selfies from different angles and with varied facial expressions. For a fee -- 3,300 won for a 24-hour turnaround or 6,600 won for one-hour service -- users receive “high-quality, studio-like profile photos," according to a company press release.

Over 700,000 users have already taken advantage of SNOW's services in the month since the app's launch, the release states.

A tweet posted on June 20 mentioning the successful verification of a SNOW-generated profile photo for a reissued Korean national ID card garnered media interest, as it indicated how similar an AI photo can be to a photo taken for a previous ID. Although there is no expiry date for Korean national IDs, reissues are requested to replace lost IDs.

While the individual behind the tweet declined any further public discussion or media engagement in a reply tweet, the subject prompted an official response from the government.

"A national ID card cannot be issued using a transformed photo," read the statement by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the department responsible for national ID cards.

This statement was clarified by Yoon Eun-ok, in charge of the resident registration data division, who told The Korea Herald that by "transformed," the Ministry means "falsified."

Yoon acknowledged that currently, there is no technology in place to distinguish AI-produced photos from non-AI altered images in the registration process, including those edited through tools like Photoshop. The only specific guideline the Ministry can provide now is that ID photos must be taken within a six-month window, according to Yoon.

Normally after applying for their first national ID card, Korean nationals can use that card indefinitely. Only in cases in which an ID is lost or destroyed would they need to submit a new photo for a replacement ID.

The official way photos submitted for reissued resident IDs are authenticated is via a facial recognition program that compares incoming images to previously taken ones. Photos that are hard to authenticate or could have been manipulated require additional documentation.

For individuals above age 17 applying for their first national ID card, in-person identity verification at local government offices is still mandatory.



By Moon Joon-hyun (mjh@heraldcorp.com)
