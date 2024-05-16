Miracell showcases stem cell technology at Milan trade show

Most Popular
Miracell showcases stem cell technology at Milan trade showBy Park Se-ra
Published : May 16, 2024 - 13:45
South Korean stem cell research company Miracell said Thursday that it showcased its stem cell extraction system, Smart M-Cell, at the recent 21st ESSKA congress held in Milan.
The biennial European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery, and Arthroscopy congress brings together worldwide orthopedic surgeons, clinicians and scientists to discuss the latest advancements in sports medicine, joint diseases and surgery. This year’s conference, held May 8-10, featured over 130 educational sessions on a wide range of topics, including cell-based treatments for knee osteoarthritis, innovative knee ligament surgery concepts and robotic procedures.
With more than 3,500 participants from over 120 countries and 70 companies exhibiting, Miracell stood out with its Smart M-Cell 4 and accompanying bone marrow kit. The system garnered attention from European orthopedic surgeons for its potential in treating knee osteoarthritis.
Currently, the Smart M-Cell system is used in various treatments, from knee osteoarthritis to anti-aging, in hospitals and clinics in Korea.
“Stem cell regeneration through Korea’s advanced biosystems is highly regarded overseas. Although Smart M-Cell is already used in hospitals across Europe, including Italy, Austria, Greece, the Czech Republic, and Romania, our goal is to broaden the market by promoting the product’s excellence,” Miracell CEO Shin Hyun-soon said. “We plan to continually participate in relevant conferences, hold meetings with international buyers, and enhance global competitiveness to expand exports.”
Last year, the company applied for a new medical technology listing for its bone marrow stem cell therapy for osteoarthritis using the Smart M-Cell system and was recognized by the government as safe and effective for alleviating knee joint pain and improving its function.
