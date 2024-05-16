Senior prosecutor says probe into first lady to proceed according to law

Lee Chang-soo, new chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, answers questions from reporters on his way to work in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The new chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, which is leading the investigation into the alleged luxury gift case involving first lady Kim Keon Hee, said Thursday he will take all necessary measures to ensure the probe proceeds without any disruption.

Lee Chang-soo made the remarks on his first day of work, dismissing speculation that the reshuffling of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office's head and deputy heads may affect the ongoing investigation into the first lady in favor of President Yoon Suk Yeol. In the shakeup of senior prosecutors carried out Monday, all four deputy chief prosecutors at the Seoul central prosecution were also replaced.

"Regardless of the personnel reshuffle, what we must do will be carried out properly in accordance with the law and principles. I'll take every measure to ensure that there will be no disruption to the investigation," Lee said in front of reporters.

Lee, who formerly served as a spokesperson of the Supreme Prosecutors Office when Yoon was prosecutor general, is said to be close to the president but he said the labeling of him as a "pro-Yoon" prosecutor by some opposition parties is a political term and he cannot agree to the notion.

Asked whether the prosecution will summon the first lady, he declined to give specific details, saying he will check the overall probe as quickly as possible before taking necessary measures.

Justice Minister Park Sung-jae made similar remarks to reporters on his way to work Thursday morning, saying the recent shakeup of senior prosecutors will not affect the investigation into the first lady.

Earlier this week, the prosecution questioned Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young, who secretly filmed himself handing over a luxury Dior handbag to the first lady during their meeting in Seoul in September 2022, as a suspect on charges of violation of the anti-graft law, trespassing and obstruction of official duties.

Choi is accused of intentionally approaching the first lady and secretly filming the delivery of the handbag worth 3 million won ($2,200) allegedly prepared by Voice of Seoul, an internet news outlet. Separately, Voice of Seoul has filed a complaint against Yoon and the first lady on suspicions of bribery and anti-graft law violations. (Yonhap)