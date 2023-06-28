 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korean military ship, personnel leave to join multinational exercise in Australia

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 10:25       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 10:25
This photo shows the 14,500-ton ROKS Marado amphibious landing ship in operation. (The Navy)
This photo shows the 14,500-ton ROKS Marado amphibious landing ship in operation. (The Navy)

A South Korean warship carrying some 500 personnel departed Wednesday for Australia to participate in a biennial multinational maritime exercise set to begin next month, the Navy said.

The 14,500-ton ROKS Marado amphibious landing ship left a military port in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to join the Talisman Sabre exercise slated to take place in a northeastern region of Australia from July 22-Aug. 4.

Jointly hosted by the United States and Australia, this year's edition of the exercise will involve some 30,000 troops, about 20 military vessels and 60 aircraft from 15 countries, including Britain, India, Indonesia and Japan, according to the Navy.

South Korea plans to deploy ROKS Marado, the 4,400-ton ROKS Munmu the Great destroyer, Marineon helicopters, K9 self-propelled howitzers, Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers and Korean Assault Amphibious Vehicles, as well as some 720 personnel from the Navy and Marine Corps.

The Munmu the Great destroyer and its personnel are set to join the exercise after their participation in the Pacific Vanguard exercise, a U.S.-led multilateral program scheduled to take place in waters off Guam from July 1-12.

Participants in the exercise will engage in various drills, including those on air defense, anti-submarine and anti-ship operations, as well as live-fire drills.

The Talisman Sabre exercise was launched in 2005 with the aim of enhancing the participants' combined operational capabilities and strengthening military engagement among them.

The South Korean Navy first attended the exercise as an observer in 2019 and participated in it as a full member two years later. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114