Rising K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty's outlook for near future is foggy

It has been over four months since K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty shot to fame with the hit single “Cupid” but the outlook for the group remains foggy.

Although Fifty Fifty's management announced in May that the group will be releasing an album in the near future, several impediments that have emerged since then appear to be holding the group back.

Attrakt, Fifty Fifty's agency, released a press statement Monday saying that there has been an attempt by a third party to poach members of Fifty Fifty.

“We found evidence that a subcontracted outsourcing company approached Warner Music Korea to sell off Attrakt’s girl group Fifty Fifty,” the agency claimed, demanding Warner Music Korea an explanation on this matter.

The agency said on Friday that an unspecified “outside force” approached the artist of the group to entice them to breach their exclusive contract.

“We are outraged by this illegal attempt to steal a miracle created by a small and powerless agency like us. We will make sure to hold them legally accountable,” said Attrakt.

Warner Music Korea, which has been working as the group’s global distributor since April, denied such allegations through a press statement on Monday.

"We have made every effort to provide our capabilities and network to enhance the remarkable achievements attained by Fifty Fifty and its agency. However, we are deeply disappointed by the unsavory allegations that have been raised,” said Warner Music Korea.

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty debuted in November last year with its first EP, “The Fifty.”

Attrakt is a newcomer label established in 2021 and Fifty Fifty is the first and the only idol group it has launched so far.

The newcomer succeeded at making the group’s title track, “Cupid,” of its first single album, “The Beginning: Cupid,” go viral on TikTok to target a global audience instead of local fans.

A TikTok dance challenge of Fifty Fifty with the sped-up version of its latest single, “Cupid,” went viral on the platform, which translated into commercial success.

Soon after the song’s popularity, “Cupid” charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The single set a new record for the longest entry of 13 consecutive weeks on both charts by a K-pop girl group.

Attrakt also announced last Friday that a member of the group recently underwent surgery due to a health issue and has been advised by her doctor to take a month to two months off.

The agency did not provide further details on which member of the group was experiencing health issues and what she has been diagnosed with.