Band production master FNC Entertainment debuts new boy band Hi-Fi Un!corn

FNC Entertainment’s new boy band Hi-Fi Un!corn made its debut on Monday with the single “Over the Rainbow.”

“We hope to comfort listeners with our music in diverse languages. We are really nervous and excited about this debut, but we can confidently say that we are ready to face the public,” said Taemin of Hi-Fi Un!corn during a press conference in Seoul to mark the band’s simultaneous debut in South Korea and Japan.

Hi-Fi Un!corn consists of five members—Taemin, Shuto, Hyunyul, Kiyoon and Min -- who were the final winners of SBS’ band audition TV program “The Idol Band: Boy’s Battle.”

“The meaning behind our band's name is that we hope to become this generation’s unicorn that makes high-quality music,” explained Hyunyul.

The band’s debut single “Over the Rainbow” was produced by the famous Korean boy band CN Blue’s leader and vocalist Jung Yong-hwa.

CN Blue was also created by FNC Entertainment, an agency recognized for its successful creation of major bands in Korea such as CN Blue and FT Island.

“I produced this band’s debut single because I thought I could best convey their identity into a song since I was the judge of the audition program during which I saw them face challenges and grow up,” said Jung, who was also at the press conference to show his support for the rookies.

“A huge rainbow that I saw once in Hawaii after driving for hours under heavy rain inspired me to create this song. The message of the single is that at the end of hardships, good days will come just like a rainbow after rain.”

“When we first heard the song, we immediately felt that it was ours because it is a perfect fit for our bright and happy energy. We were also awestruck by how poetic the lyrics were,” said Kiyoon.

The single was released in two languages, Korean and Japanese.

The band will be promoting its debut single both in Korea and Japan by busking and starring in local TV and radio programs.

“Our forte is that our band consists of qualified members. We have good vocalists and instrument players. We can also compose music and write lyrics. The reason why we wanted to start a band is because we wanted to make music that can comfort listeners. We’ve made some songs already and we hope we get the chance to release them in the future,” said Hyunyul.