Yoon mulling replacing unification, industry ministers: source

This photo, taken June 25, 2023, shows President Yoon Suk Yeol speaking at a special exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol is weighing replacing the unification and industry ministers in a small-scale Cabinet reshuffle, a source at the presidential office said Monday.

The source told Yonhap News Agency that Yoon is mulling replacing the chiefs of the unification and industry ministries, but uncertainty still remains due to unspecified "variables."

Kim Young-ho, a professor at Sungshin Women's University and the chief of an advisory committee designed to lay out a new vision on unification, is being considered as the most likely successor to Unification Minister Kwon Young-se.

Kwon, a longtime politician, reportedly voiced his willingness to return to the ruling party in a bid to run for next year's general elections.

Bang Moon-kyu, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, is reportedly deemed as a potential successor to Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang.

Yoon has been also weighing a sweeping reshuffle in vice ministers to give a boost to key state projects in his administration's second year in office.