New parties seek to woo independent voters

Independent lawmaker Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, formerly with the Democratic Party of Korea, officially launched a new party on Monday. (Yonhap)

Two former Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers launch new parties with the general election less than a year away.

Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, an independent lawmaker who left the Democratic Party in 2022, held a founding convention in Yeouido, central Seoul, on Monday. Announcing her new party, Hope of Korea, Yang said she envisions the kind of politics that “lead the times," "enact change" and are “needed by the people.”

Yang became independent after the Democratic Party tried to stifle her opposition to the party’s plan to increase the authority of the police while curtailing the power of the prosecution.