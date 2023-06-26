New parties seek to woo independent voters

Two former Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers launch new parties with the general election less than a year away.
Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, an independent lawmaker who left the Democratic Party in 2022, held a founding convention in Yeouido, central Seoul, on Monday. Announcing her new party, Hope of Korea, Yang said she envisions the kind of politics that “lead the times," "enact change" and are “needed by the people.”
Yang became independent after the Democratic Party tried to stifle her opposition to the party’s plan to increase the authority of the police while curtailing the power of the prosecution.
Another Democratic Party defector, Keum Tae-sup, who served on the party’s leadership for two consecutive terms, unveiled plans for forming a new party that hopes to recruit “fresh talents, not establishment insiders.”
Keum left the party more than two years ago over the Democratic Party’s response to his dissent. The party took disciplinary measures against him for publicly disagreeing with the party’s push to downsize the prosecution’s investigative functions.
Polls show about 30 percent of South Korean voters are “politically independent,” not leaning towards either of the two major parties, the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea.