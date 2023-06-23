[Weekender] Tennis launches strong serve at golf in Korea

Tory Sports' tennis-themed 2023 spring-summer collection (Samsung C&T)

Tennis is the new black, and the sport is giving golf a run for its money in South Korea. Koreans' expenditure on tennis-related commodities rose by 440 percent compared to 2019, according to BC Card's analysis of the credit card spending of its some 42 million users. Data compiled by the big data center at credit card firm Shinhan Card also showed the amount of spending at tennis courts jumped by 336 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. And companies have been swift to jump on the burgeoning trend. Shinsegae International recently contracted a 10-year retail sales license with global sportswear brand J.Lindeberg. The company said the move came as the Korean retailer aimed to expand J.Lindeberg's golf-centric Korean business to sales of tennis-related apparel and equipment. "(With the long-term extension), we aimed to strengthen partnerships with overseas brands with high growth potential, and expand business on promising sectors (such as tennis) to spur business growth," a Shinsegae official said. Korean clothing company F&F acquired premium Italian sportswear brand Sergio Tacchini for $63 million last July, and is preparing to operate its first tennis-only brand starting this year. Tory Burch Sports, a brand under the US luxury fashion label, introduced its new spring lineup this year in Korea, which largely centered on tennis apparel collections. "Our lineup (of goods) previously mostly centered on indoor sportswear. However, we are aggressively expanding our lineup, reflecting the changing trends," said an official from Samsung C&T, which retails the Tory Burch brand here. "We reorganized our brand around sports that are in high demand from the younger consumers," she added.

Kolon FnC relaunched its Head brand in March after three years of brand restructuring. (Kolon FnC)

Korean fashion giant Kolon Industries FnC relaunched Austrian tennis brand Head in March after three years of brand restructuring. Head, whose domestic sales right had been acquired by Kolon Industries FnC in 2009, had not been releasing new products since 2020, but the company said it resumed operations amidst the latest tennis boom. During its major reorganization conducted last August, sportswear brand Fila Korea launched an in-house tennis project team and large-scale marketing activities which aimed to link tennis brand ambassadors with sponsors. Among Fila Korea's 2023 spring and summer collection, tennis apparel items accounted for about 30 percent of its clothing sales, an official said. Korean companies' expansion in marketing for its tennis-related business comes as recently, the growth in golf business -- which had primarily been Korea's main sports cash cow -- slowed considerably.

Fila Korea has set up a new tennis project team to boost marketing activities targeting young consumers. (Fila Korea)