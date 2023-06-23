Art Token to sponsor blockchain exhibition

A poster of the "Proof of X" exhibition held Jun. 17 to 25 in Tokyo (Art Token Corp.)

Non-fungible token platform company Art Token announced Friday that it was sponsoring the ongoing "Proof of X" exhibition held in Tokyo from Saturday.

The weeklong exhibiting highlights the harmonious integration of contemporary art, blockchain technology and NFTs.

The exhibition aims to highlight the potential of NFTs and smart contracts in blockchain technology, exploring the transformative dynamics between artists, audiences, collectors and curators through interactive art that responds to external data and user interactions. The exhibition recognizes the ability of blockchain technology and NFTs to expand the realm of art itself, the company said.

Proof of X features booths and artworks from more than 20 contemporary artists and agencies, including Akihiro Kato, Alternative Machine and Ara. Jack Butcher, the founder of Visualize Value and the renowned “Checks” project, which gained attention for applying coding to NFTs, has also participated in the exhibition.

As a main event of the exhibition, Art Token’s Chief Security Officer Lee Seung-jin shared his insights into the NFT art scenes in Korea and Japan on Thursday.

“The company will expand collaboration lines with domestic and international NFT artists, blockchain technology companies, and contemporary artists from various countries,” Lee said.

Director Lee announced the company’s sponsorship for the exhibition through their Web3 Art NFT Platform 2R2, which was launched on May 22.