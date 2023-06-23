 Back To Top
Entertainment

Wien-Berlin chamber orchestra to tour Korea for the first time

By Park Ga-young
Published : Jun 23, 2023 - 17:14       Updated : Jun 23, 2023 - 17:14
Kammerorchester Wien-Berlin (LG Art Center)
Kammerorchester Wien-Berlin (LG Art Center)

Kammerorchester Wien-Berlin, a chamber orchestra consisting of members of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, will make its debut in Korea later this month.

The first encounter that led to the formation of the ensemble in 2008, was made possible by maestro Simon Rattle in 2005. It is led by Rainer Honeck as the music director and concert master.

The string section of Kammerorchester Wien-Berlin is solely entrusted to members of the Vienna Philharmonic, who adhere to the traditional playing style and tonal expression unique to the Vienna Philharmonic, known for its rich tradition of string instruments.

Kammerorchester Wien-Berlin (LG Art Center)
Kammerorchester Wien-Berlin (LG Art Center)

In this tour to Korea, the ensemble will perform Haydn’s Symphony No. 49 in F minor, Hob. I:49 "La Passione" and three Mozart pieces -- Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat Major, KV. 16, Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major, KV. 219 and Serenade No. 13 in G Major, KV. 525 "Eine kleine Nachtmusik."

"For this performance, I aimed to prepare a classical program from Vienna, Austria, that would be best suited for the size of the ensemble. In terms of our ensemble's performance of Haydn's early symphonies, Mozart's serenades, and Mozart's violin concerto, I believe our ensemble is undoubtedly the optimal size," Honeck said in an email interview.

The ensemble will embark on the Korean tour at Seogwipo Art Center on Jeju Island on June 28.

In Seoul, the orchestra will take the stage at LG Art Center in Seoul on June 29 and Lotte Concert Hall on July 4.

Outside Seoul, the chamber orchestra will visit Haman Culture and Art Center, Haman, South Gyeongsang Province, on June 30, Art Center Incheon on July 1 and Tongyeong Concert Hall in South Gyeongsang Province on July 2.



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
