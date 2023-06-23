Wien-Berlin chamber orchestra to tour Korea for the first time

Kammerorchester Wien-Berlin, a chamber orchestra consisting of members of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, will make its debut in Korea later this month.

The first encounter that led to the formation of the ensemble in 2008, was made possible by maestro Simon Rattle in 2005. It is led by Rainer Honeck as the music director and concert master.

The string section of Kammerorchester Wien-Berlin is solely entrusted to members of the Vienna Philharmonic, who adhere to the traditional playing style and tonal expression unique to the Vienna Philharmonic, known for its rich tradition of string instruments.