National

Man burns neighbor to death after losing money in game

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Jun 23, 2023 - 14:46       Updated : Jun 23, 2023 - 14:46

A 61-year-old man burned his neighbor to death after losing money in a game, the Gwangju District Court heard Thursday in the case's first hearing.

The unnamed man is suspected of killing the victim -- also in his 60s -- with criminal intent, the court heard. The accused had a life insurance policy that designated him as the recipient in case the victim died. The suspect collected 8 million won ($6,148) in insurance money after the incident.

The two men were neighbors and had been acquainted for a long time. Investigators found that the victim had been out of touch with his divorced wife and other members of his family.

Prosecutors said the two had been playing the traditional Korean game of yutnori for money on Nov. 14 inside a container in Nokdong-eup, Goheung County, in South Jeolla Province. When the victim tried to leave after winning the money, the accused got infuriated, poured gasoline and set him on fire. He died four months later.

Yutnori sticks, called
Yutnori sticks, called "yutgarak" (National Folk Museum of Korea)

The accused initially claimed that the fire started as he accidentally tipped over a heater, and later changed his statement, saying it happened as he was lighting a cigarette. His lawyer on Thursday said he was merely trying to scare the victim, claiming death by negligence.

The prosecution indicted the accused on charges of murder and violation of the Special Act on Prevention of Insurance Fraud.

The court said reviewing the case will take some time as records of the case amount to 3,000 pages. The next hearing will be held on July 18 at the same court.



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
