Man burns neighbor to death after losing money in game

A 61-year-old man burned his neighbor to death after losing money in a game, the Gwangju District Court heard Thursday in the case's first hearing.

The unnamed man is suspected of killing the victim -- also in his 60s -- with criminal intent, the court heard. The accused had a life insurance policy that designated him as the recipient in case the victim died. The suspect collected 8 million won ($6,148) in insurance money after the incident.

The two men were neighbors and had been acquainted for a long time. Investigators found that the victim had been out of touch with his divorced wife and other members of his family.

Prosecutors said the two had been playing the traditional Korean game of yutnori for money on Nov. 14 inside a container in Nokdong-eup, Goheung County, in South Jeolla Province. When the victim tried to leave after winning the money, the accused got infuriated, poured gasoline and set him on fire. He died four months later.