Life&Style

[Graphic News] Over 6m enjoy ‘temple stay’ programs for past 2 decades

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 23, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Jun 23, 2023 - 08:01

Over 6 million have participated in temple-life experience programs over the past decades, with foreigners accounting for 11 percent of the total, data showed.

According to data compiled by Rep. Song Eon-seok of the ruling People Power Party, a total of 6.44 million have visited temples across the country as of 2022 to experience temple life since the programs’ launch in 2002. Some 695,000 foreign tourists also enjoyed the temple stay programs.

Temple stay gives visitors a fuller experience by letting them stay at the temple overnight.

Due to the coronavirus, the number fell to 238,000 and 258,000, respectively, in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, the reading bounced back to 430,000 amid eased virus curbs. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
