Business

7 firms to recall over 320,000 vehicles over faulty parts

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 21, 2023 - 09:58       Updated : Jun 21, 2023 - 09:58
(123rf)
(123rf)

Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea Co. and five other companies will voluntarily recall more than 320,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

The companies, including Kia Corp., GM Korea Co., Volkswagen Group Korea, Ford Sales & Service Korea and FMK, which sells Ferraris and Maseratis in the country, are recalling a combined 326,723 units of 22 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty safety belt system in Hyundai's independent brand Genesis' G80 sedan, software problems in the electronic stability control system in Mercedes-Benz's S 580 4MATIC sedan and a faulty fuel tank connection pipe in the Ferrari 296 GTB imported by FMK, it said.

Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

