[Photo News] Giving back to society

Mercedes-Benz Korea's corporate social responsibility committee has donated 20 EQB vehicles -- the German automaker's all-electric SUV -- to 20 social welfare organizations across South Korea in cooperation with the Future for Youth Foundation, the company said Tuesday. The committee has donated 64 cars since 2016 to provide comfortable and safe transportation for the underprivileged. This year's charity event marked its single-largest donation to celebrate Mercedes-Benz Korea's 20th anniversary.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com