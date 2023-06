ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn and ASEAN-Korea Centre Secretary General Kim Hae-yong hold talks to enhance ASEAN-Korea trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges in Seoul, on Thursday. Kim introduced the center’s activities to promote sustainable and equal partnerships between ASEAN and Korea while Kao commended the work of the AKC in recent years and encouraged it to carry out more activities in mandated areas.

By Sanjay Kumar ( sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com