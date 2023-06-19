‘Lies Hidden in My Garden’ promises chilling suspense to beat summer heat

Kim Tae-hee and Lim Ji-yeon pose for photos before a press conference at Stanford Hotel Seoul in Mapo-gu, Seoul on Monday. (KT Studio Genie)

From left: Actors Kim Seung-o, Kim Tae-hee, director Jung Ji-hyun, actors Lim Ji-yeon and Zev Choi pose for photo before a press conference at Stanford Hotel Seoul in Mapo-gu, Seoul on Monday. (KT Studio Genie)

Cable channel Genie TV will kick off the summer with its highly anticipated eight-part suspense thriller series “Lies Hidden in My Garden.”

Director Jung Ji-hyun and the star-studded cast did not hide their excitement for the series during a press conference at Stanford Hotel Seoul in Mapo-gu, Seoul on Monday.

“Our drama does not have a lot of sensational, shocking scenes to surprise and thrill viewers like many existing thriller projects. However, our show has a mysterious aura and uncanny atmosphere that will entertain them,” said actor Lim Ji-yeon, who caught many drama fans’ hearts in the hit revenge series “The Glory.”

In contrast to her role as the iconic villain Yeon-jin in “The Glory,” Lim plays a pregnant woman who is a victim of domestic violence in “Lies Hidden in My Garden.”

Lim stressed that as she shot "Lies Hidden in My Garden" before the release of "The Glory," she was not under any pressure to show a different side of herself as an actor. Rather, she was simply drawn to the character of Sang-sun.

“Initially, I wanted to know who Sang-eun was. As I delved into the script, I simply wished to become Sang-eun. After I read the original novel, I was satisfied with my choice to star this series,” Lim said.

Co-star Kim Tae-hee -- who is returning to the small screen three years after 2020’s “Hi Bye, Mama!” -- agreed with Lim about the unique charms of the series' individual characters.

“Though thriller is an unfamiliar genre for me, the storyline was exciting. When I finished reading the script for the first episode, I was eager to find out what would happen next. Simply imagining myself playing Joo-ran made my heart race,” Kim said during the press conference.

“I feel that our series is a well-made project that will satisfy thriller fans' passion for suspense. I didn’t feel a lot of pressure with viewership, but I hope the series will be enjoyed by as many people as possible,” the actor added.