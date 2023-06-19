Treasure’s first unit T5 to debut with single “Move”

So Junghwan, Doyoung, Jihoon, Yoon Jaehyuk and Junkyu of Treasure are dropping a single called “Move” as a new unit called T5 in July.

YG Entertainment unveiled Monday a credit poster for the upcoming single which shows that Junkyu took part in composing and writing the lyrics to “Move.”

This is the first time since his debut that Junkyu has taken part in producing a track.

“The single ‘Move’ will be a fresh and new type of song never done by Treasure before as Junkyu, for the first time in his career, has taken part in producing it. The choreography that all five members of T5 took part in creating is also very unique and near perfection. To share this dance with fans as soon as possible, we are dropping their dance practice video this Wednesday,” said YG Entertainment.

The exact date of the official single and its music video drop is yet to be announced.

“T5 is part of the promotion for Treasure’s second studio album. Just like the title of the single ‘Move,’ T5 hopes to move a step closer to the public and its fans. We ask for a lot of support,” added the agency.

Treasure is set to drop its second full-length album “Reboot” in August.

A week ago, YG’s producer Yang Hyun-suk had introduced the debut of T5 scheduled for July as part of the agency’s “next plan” for Treasure.