Philips Korea plogs at Han River

Philips Korea, the Korean unit of multinational health technology company Philips, said it recently participated in a "plogging" event in Seoul as a part of its efforts to bolster environmental, social and governance management practices, according to the company on Sunday.

The company said some 70 employees and executives including Park Jae-in, the CEO of Philips Korea, went plogging, a new trend in the environmental movement to jog while picking up litter, at Yeouido Hangang Park in southern Seoul on Friday. The plogging event was a part of the "No Plastic Han River" campaign organized by the Seoul Volunteer Center and Seoul Han River Development Headquarters.

According to Philips Korea, in a bid to further bolster the spirit of environmental conservation, attempts to minimize the use of disposable items were made by self-preparing cleaning tools such as gloves, tongs and garbage bags, and by using personal water bottles for drinks during the community volunteer activity.

"Purpose of this event is to create a clean Han River in respect for nature and people to coexist in harmony and to remind ourselves of the meaning and importance of the environment,” said Park Jae-in, the country leader of Philips Korea.

"Since its establishment in 1976, Philips Korea has been dedicated to the growth and development of Korean society for nearly half a century. Moving forward, we will continue our commitment to our corporate vision of 'improving people's quality of life' and contributing to the creation of a sustainable society," he added.