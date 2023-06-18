 Back To Top
Business

Philips Korea plogs at Han River

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Jun 18, 2023 - 14:47       Updated : Jun 18, 2023 - 15:53
Philips Korea CEO Park Jae-in (front) and other employees pick up litter at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Friday. (Philips Korea)
Philips Korea CEO Park Jae-in (front) and other employees pick up litter at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Friday. (Philips Korea)

Philips Korea, the Korean unit of multinational health technology company Philips, said it recently participated in a "plogging" event in Seoul as a part of its efforts to bolster environmental, social and governance management practices, according to the company on Sunday.

The company said some 70 employees and executives including Park Jae-in, the CEO of Philips Korea, went plogging, a new trend in the environmental movement to jog while picking up litter, at Yeouido Hangang Park in southern Seoul on Friday. The plogging event was a part of the "No Plastic Han River" campaign organized by the Seoul Volunteer Center and Seoul Han River Development Headquarters.

According to Philips Korea, in a bid to further bolster the spirit of environmental conservation, attempts to minimize the use of disposable items were made by self-preparing cleaning tools such as gloves, tongs and garbage bags, and by using personal water bottles for drinks during the community volunteer activity.

"Purpose of this event is to create a clean Han River in respect for nature and people to coexist in harmony and to remind ourselves of the meaning and importance of the environment,” said Park Jae-in, the country leader of Philips Korea.

"Since its establishment in 1976, Philips Korea has been dedicated to the growth and development of Korean society for nearly half a century. Moving forward, we will continue our commitment to our corporate vision of 'improving people's quality of life' and contributing to the creation of a sustainable society," he added.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
