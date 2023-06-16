 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Business

SK chief calls on CEOs to strengthen action plans amid uncertainty

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jun 16, 2023 - 16:24       Updated : Jun 16, 2023 - 16:24
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won delivers a keynote speech during the 2023 Extended Management Meeting held in a Seoul hotel on Thursday. (SK Group)
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won delivers a keynote speech during the 2023 Extended Management Meeting held in a Seoul hotel on Thursday. (SK Group)

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won called on chiefs of the group’s affiliates to set up organic responses, based on case-by-case scenarios, to various management uncertainties and opportunities, South Korea's second-largest business conglomerate said Friday.

"We are now living in a global transition period where it is difficult to survive with the management approaches that we took in the past,” Chey said in a keynote speech at the 2023 Extended Management Meeting in Seoul on Thursday.

“We need to upgrade our scenario planning management to respond to unexpected crisis variables, such as the tug of war between the US and China and a global economic downturn, as well as opportunity factors that can be called 'black swans,'" the chairman said.

This idea came as Chey saw the need for the group to enhance its company-wide systems and employee capabilities to respond immediately to various situations.

He urged the group to prepare a management system that enables them to overhaul the organization, assets, capex and operating costs swiftly and flexibly in line with various scenarios that may arise in the future, centering on the group’s “financial story.”

The “financial story” is a business strategy created by Chey to raise company values for SK affiliates to provide customers, investors and the market with their growth strategies and future visions, according to SK officials.

The chairman called for the rearranging of existing strategies, citing the fast-changing market.

“The global market has become a place where separate variables need to be considered simultaneously,” Chey said. “SK Group should focus on each variable. We also need to respond to each market at the group level, including the US, China, Europe and Japan."

At this year's meeting, some 30 top executives of SK affiliates, including SK Group Senior Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won, SK Discovery Vice Chairman Chey Chang-won and SK Supex Council Chairman Cho Dae-sik, gathered to discuss the group's action plans for the second half of the year and to share their long-term visions.

"Above all, CEOs can gain trust and achieve results from the 'financial story' by leading the organization's rapid decision-making and innovation, and by explaining the company's mid- and long-term vision directly and specifically to the outside world," the group's senior vice chairman said, in his closing remarks at the meeting.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114